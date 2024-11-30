Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 9,616 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.71. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

