Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 7,689 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 43.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,570,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $23.38.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.