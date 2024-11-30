Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after buying an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,484,000 after buying an additional 82,034 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $750.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $905.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,019.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $735.95 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.29.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

