Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.9% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 94.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BLK stock opened at $1,022.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $742.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,068.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $994.93 and a 200-day moving average of $887.71.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

