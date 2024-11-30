Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 95,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.