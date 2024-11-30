Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly Sells 13,071 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,251,417.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,530.72. This represents a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atkore Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.14. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atkore by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 449,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atkore

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.