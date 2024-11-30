ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lifted by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennant Select LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 70.4% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $686.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $865.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

