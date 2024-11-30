Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,037,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 1,970,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Aryzta has a fifty-two week low of C$1.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.89.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

