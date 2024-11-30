Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,037,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 1,970,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aryzta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Aryzta has a fifty-two week low of C$1.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.89.
Aryzta Company Profile
