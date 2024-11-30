ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.94 and traded as high as $39.94. ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 4,517 shares trading hands.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.