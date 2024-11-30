Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,745 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.15 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.53 and a 200-day moving average of $231.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

