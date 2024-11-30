Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,011.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

