Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,265,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 437.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,480,000 after buying an additional 92,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $218.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.90. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.38 and a 1-year high of $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

