Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 129.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 105.8% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 35.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

