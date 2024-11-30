Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 80.7% during the second quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

