Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Up 34.8% in November

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.