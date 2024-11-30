Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Up 34.8% in November

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Arbe Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
Arbe Robotics Company Profile
