Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the October 31st total of 230,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,582,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Apyx Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Shares of APYX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 64,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 137.98% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

