Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $91.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

