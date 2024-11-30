Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.380–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $613.0 million-$615.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.8 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. Appian has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $43.33.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,053 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $696,661.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,036,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,289,310.12. This represents a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 121,107 shares of company stock worth $3,871,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

