ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,977 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in ANSYS were worth $243,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $351.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.81 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $342.50.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

