Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 39.8% in November

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
