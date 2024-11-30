Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 39.8% in November

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 4,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -1.00. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

