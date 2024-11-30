Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $10.00

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

CCCC opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.