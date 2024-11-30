Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $72.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.