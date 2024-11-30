American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $145,052,000 after buying an additional 63,662 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 7,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 148,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,363,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $304.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $165.93 and a 52 week high of $307.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.04 and its 200-day moving average is $255.42.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This represents a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This represents a 41.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

