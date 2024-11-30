AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

AMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMFC opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. AMB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

