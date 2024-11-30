Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,170 ($27.64) and last traded at GBX 2,190 ($27.89). Approximately 29,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 176,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,200 ($28.02).

Alpha Group International Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £925.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,190.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,321.60.

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Alpha Group International’s payout ratio is 787.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Group International

Alpha Group International Company Profile

In other news, insider Clive Ian Kahn acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($26.96) per share, for a total transaction of £529,250 ($674,117.95). Insiders have purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,075,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

