Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,900 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $39.47 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $566,629.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,620.77. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,360,428 shares of company stock valued at $244,916,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,804,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 75,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after buying an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,059,000 after buying an additional 141,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Read Our Latest Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.