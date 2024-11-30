Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,460,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,155 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,150 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

