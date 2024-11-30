Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Up 119.1% in November

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the October 31st total of 734,700 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 827,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of AISP opened at $3.12 on Friday. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AISP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airship AI by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
