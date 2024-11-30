Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading 3.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 28,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 930,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Ainos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

