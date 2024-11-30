AgriFORCE Growing Systems Holds Annual Meeting; Agrees on Stockholder Proposals

On November 25, 2024, AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. conducted its annual stockholders’ meeting, as disclosed in a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Inspector of Elections reported that 46,930,620 shares out of the 116,833,892 common shares of the company were represented at the meeting, constituting approximately 40.169% of the voting shares.

At the meeting, the stockholders of AgriFORCE Growing Systems approved several proposals. The specific percentages related to each proposal were not disclosed in the filing. Furthermore, the company submitted an exhibit, Inline XBRL, as part of the filing.

This announcement contained a statement on forward-looking statements which identified factors such as risks, uncertainties, and assumptions associated with the company’s industry, operations, and potential acquisitions. While the company believes its expectations are reasonable, it clarifies that actual results may differ from anticipated ones due to various factors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems is a British Columbia-based company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol AGRI. The company’s principal executive offices are located in Vancouver, BC, Canada. For further information, interested parties can reach AgriFORCE Growing Systems at (604) 757-0952.

Please note that the information in this article is based on the official Form 8-K filing submitted by AgriFORCE Growing Systems to the Securities and Exchange Commission. It’s advisable to refer to the original document for precise details and clarifications.END

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

