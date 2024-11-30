AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $7.30 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

AGL Energy Company Profile

Featured Stories

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

