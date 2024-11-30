Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AE opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.79. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

