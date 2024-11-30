Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 610 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $132.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $132.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

