Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $40.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $40,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $277.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $208.26 and a one year high of $277.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

