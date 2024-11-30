Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,043,000 after purchasing an additional 750,315 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.40. The stock has a market cap of $373.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

