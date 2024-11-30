AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,478 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $44,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AAON by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $4,621,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $804,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,411.20. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,967 shares of company stock worth $6,271,357. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

