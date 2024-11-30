7,288 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Bought by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBAX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,132,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBAX stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

