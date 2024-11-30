700,000 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,811,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.5% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COF opened at $192.07 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.44. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

