6,735 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after buying an additional 2,571,709 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after purchasing an additional 896,263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 143.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 499,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 201.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 591,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 395,573 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,820 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $96.30 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

