59,340 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after buying an additional 5,393,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,675,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

