48,388 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BZH stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $806.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.