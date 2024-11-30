462 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,556,000 after buying an additional 749,085 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Crown by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Crown by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 97,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.62.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $92.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,399 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

