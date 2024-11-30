454 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 271,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

