45,317 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,762,239.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,794,250.96. This represents a 28.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $78,107.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,275.12. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,066 shares of company stock worth $10,681,738. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $43.80 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.