3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

NYSE MMM opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

