305 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

