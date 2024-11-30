22,153 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in National Vision by 153.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 115.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,023 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 166.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in National Vision by 3,645.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 593,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

National Vision Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EYE stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $952.88 million, a PE ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. National Vision’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.