18,100 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $284.06 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $245.01 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.17 and its 200-day moving average is $295.56.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

