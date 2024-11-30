18,100 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $284.06 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $245.01 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.17 and its 200-day moving average is $295.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
