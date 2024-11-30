12,896 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGIT opened at $59.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
