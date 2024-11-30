12,288 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,974. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $95.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $100.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.